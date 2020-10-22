Busta Rhymes has had his share of encounters with some of hip-hop's GOATs—including the late, great Tupac Shakur.

During a recent Instagram Live appearance on The Fat Joe Show, Busta recalled watching a heated Tupac attack a lackadaisical soundman.

"We getting ready to do the soundcheck, but the soundman was on some bullshit," Busta—who was a member of Leaders of the New School at the time of the incident—recounted. "He's shutting shit down and acting like he's getting ready to leave. We kinda on some 'Damn, we really want to get this soundcheck done.' The crazy thing is that 'Pac saw there was a little bit of friction going on. And he just came and involved himself in the situation. 'Pac turned to this white man and he was like 'Yo, I need you to cut this motherfucking soundboard on. Leaders of the New School are going to get their soundcheck done, right now.'"

And that's when things went south. Because of Tupac's abrasive approach, the soundman didn't feel compelled to help out Busta Rhymes and Leaders of the New School. So, 'Pac decided to take matters into his own hands—literally.

"He just started spazzing on dude," Busta continued. "The man wasn't trying to hear what 'Pac was talking about, so 'Pac just ran up on this motherfucker and started choking him. 'You motherfucker!' So we had to grab 'Pac, cause we ain't asking for all of this, we just want a soundcheck! This ain't war! But that's the type of dude 'Pac was. He went out of his way to extend love."

Busta Rhymes also stopped by the 85 South Show recently, where he told hosts D.C. Young Fly, Chico Bean, and Karlous Miller about growing up in Brooklyn, including a story about going to a high school with Biggie and Jay-Z.

Prior to becoming the artist he is now, Jay-Z was known for rapping in double-time. This intrigued a young Busta, who decided that he wanted to perfect this style and flow, resulting in a battle that Hov won.

"In the process of me trying to get my shit together with it me and Hov ended up having a battle," Busta explained. "Ultimately, Hov got the best of the battle in that moment because I was just starting to figure out how to master my fascination with the speed rap."

Watch Busta Rhymes' conversation with Fat Joe above.