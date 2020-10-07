Blueface has revealed that he’s chosen not to vote in the November presidential election.

The rapper made the confession during a recent appearance on The Cruz Show on L.A.’s Real 92.3. When asked if he’s voting, he said, “Hell nah.” And when he was asked why, he responded, “I don’t know.”

He then explained that he wasn’t against voting, but didn’t believe he should participate. “I just ain’t really, I don’t know, I ain’t in that stage in my life,” he added, “Look at my face—you think they give a fuck about who I vote for? C’mon man.”

There has been a huge push for young voters to make it out to the polls on Nov. 3, with a number of rappers urging their fans to cast their ballots. Even Snoop Dogg recently vowed to vote for the first time next month. During a conversation on Big Boy’s Neighborhood in June, the rapper said that he thought he couldn’t vote because of his criminal record.

“I ain't never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I'ma get out and vote ’cause I can't stand to see this punk in office one more year,” Snoop said, referencing Trump. “For many years, they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn't vote ’cause you had a criminal record. I didn't know that. My record's been expunged, so now I can vote.”

Snoop also joined forces with Rock the Vote and 1 Vote Closer to launch the #VoteWithSnoop registration drive.

Offset also voted for the first time in his state’s primary elections—and Tyler, the Creator, Cardi B, Jeezy, and others have been pushing for their supporters to participate.