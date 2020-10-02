Arcángel has collaborated with Panamanian singer Sech for his new single and video for “Amantes y Amigos.”

Directed by Unenano, in the cinematic visual, we see the artists declare their love for and pine after a woman who is already involved with another person. The reggaeton single, which was produced by Dimelo Flow, is set to appear on Arcángel’s next album Los Favoritos 2.

“Amantes y Amigos” follows the pair’s previous collaboration, “Sigues Con Él” from last December, as well as Arcángel’s recent contribution to Road to Fast 9 Mixtape, “No Hay Amor.”

Watch the video for “Amantes y Amigos” at the top and stream the track below.