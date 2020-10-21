21 Savage has partnered with Chime for an online financial literacy and scholarship program, with the aim to help high school students expand their monetary knowledge.

The initiative is part of 21’s Bank Account Financial Literacy Campaign, which will offer a six-course online program that’s open to everyone. The Atlanta rapper will also give 100 $1,000 scholarships to high schoolers in the U.S. who complete the program.

Through a mobile-first, interactive program in the form of a playlist, powered by EVERFI, lessons will cover banking, budgeting, credit scores, and more, with courses available in both English and Spanish. In order to win the $1,000 scholarship, high schoolers in grades 9 to 12 have to submit an essay upon completion of the course before Dec. 4.

“I’m happy to team up with Chime to make this year’s Bank Account Campaign bigger than ever with a new national financial literacy and scholarship program,” 21 said in a press release. “I’ve been an advocate for financial literacy because I believe it can help free youth to focus on the more important things in life.”

21 first began promoting financial literacy in 2018 with the launch of his Bank Account Campaign—and this year, they launched the virtual program, Bank Account at Home so that more people could access the resources during the pandemic. In September, Chime also supported 21’s fifth annual back-to-school drive in Atlanta by donating free wifi, laptops, face masks, backpacks, and more to young students and their families.