21 Savage hosted his fifth annual Issa Back 2 School Drive in Decatur, Georgia in partnership with Chime, Juma.org, Black Voters Matter, and M.O.B.B. (March On Ballot Boxes).

Chime and Juma helped the rapper gift free wifi, laptops, and backpacks filled with school supplies, financial literacy toolkits, and face masks to young students and their families. Attendees who were over 18 were also given the opportunity to register to vote through Black Voters Matter Fund.

The school drive follows 21’s Bank Account at Home initiative, which launched in July and offered free financial literacy lessons to young people amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I feel like it’s important more than ever to give our next generation the tools to succeed in life,” the rapper said about the program, per USA Today. Elementary-aged kids can begin by learning basic money management concepts; middle school students can learn how to use tools to begin planning their financial futures; and teenagers are given lessons on budgeting and entrepreneurship.

He’s also working alongside Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to provide free wifi and tablets to underserved students in the city, and also donated $25,000 to Atlanta’s #ATLStrong COVID-19 relief fun, which was founded by the mayor.