In 2018, Atlanta rapper 21 Savage launched a financial literacy campaign named after his 2017 track "Bank Account." The Bank Account program aims to help boost financial literacy in children across the country, with the assistance of partners Get Schooled and Juma. With the coronavirus pandemic keeping many children at home, 21 Savage has now launched an at-home version of the Bank Account campaign.

Bank Account at Home offers free online financial literacy education for both children and their families, and Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is partnering with the campaign. Free internet access and tablets will be offered to youth in kindergarten to 12th grade as part of Bank Account at Home, while virtual learning solutions will be available to students already enrolled with his Bank Account Juma program.

"I started my Bank Account financial literacy program in 2018 to help the youth with money management," said 21 Savage in a video announcing the at home version of the program. "Now that times are hard as ever during this pandemic and so many families are affected across the country, I feel it's more important than ever to give our next generation of leaders the tools to succeed in life."

"The generous support of 21 Savage will go a long way toward the well-being of these young people," said Juma Atlanta site director Robert Lewis. "Not only will it help them stay afloat during this crisis, but it also provides a glimmer of hope and the realization that they can count on the support of their community at this time of need."

Get involved here.