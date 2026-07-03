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As announced by press secretary Jen Psaki, student loan repayment will indeed resume on Feb. 1 as scheduled, with the White House share more info soon.Brenton Blanchet
Students at Coosa High School in Georgia began planning the demonstration after some of their classmates showed up to school waving the flag.Joshua Espinoza
The mother of Oregon 14-year-old Nabila Maazouz, who drowned after a swim practice, has filed a $70 million lawsuit against numerous parties.Brad Callas
Three Florida students have been arrested after they allegedly plotted to set their school on fire in an attempt to kill people they felt were “rude.”Joe Price