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Ronny Chieng in a suit making a peace sign on a red carpet.
Pop Culture

Ronny Chieng's 'F*ck AI' Speech Met With Cheers From Harvard Graduates

"AI is just going to end up making mediocre people dumber," the 'Daily Show' star cautioned.

Trace William Cowen49 days ago
21 Savage.
Music

21 Savage Surprises Students During Financial Literacy Event

The rapper surprised more than 800 students at the Bank Account Financial Literacy Program’s completion ceremony.

tara mahadevan63 days ago
Empty classroom with rows of desks and chairs, a whiteboard at the front, and a wooden floor.
Music

The Bronx School of Hip-Hop Will Open This Fall in New York City

The school is part of a broader rollout of five new public schools across the Bronx and western Queens, including arts, STEM, and disability-focused programs.

Alex Ocho72 days ago
A man with a bald head and facial hair is shown against a plain background, wearing a dark shirt.
Life

Arkansas Teacher Charged With Assault After 'I’m Not Your Bruh' Classroom Incident

A West Memphis teacher faces an aggravated assault charge after a classroom exchange turned physical.

Mark Elibert87 days ago
A hand holding a smartphone displaying 08:00 on the screen, surrounded by floral-patterned bed sheets.
Pop Culture

Study Finds Over a Third of College Students Use Phones to Check Social Media or Text During Sex

Twenty-four of students polled also admitted to texting their mom while hooking up.

tara mahadevan157 days ago
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Kim Kardashian in a stylish lavender outfit with fur accents, posing confidently at an event.
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Says 'F*cking Exhausting' Bar Exam Prep Led to Her Throwing Her Back Out

In November, the reality star revealed that she hadn't passed the bar.

tara mahadevan211 days ago
Brown University
Pop Culture

Brown University Shooting Survivor Previously Survived Parkland Shooting

Zoe Weissman, 20, spoke about the terrifying reality of living through two mass shootings.

Trey Alston215 days ago
Brianna Aguilera with long dark hair smiles at a stadium, wearing a maroon top. The stands are filled with people.
Life

Texas A&M Student’s Family Rejects Suicide Ruling, Attorney Says Police 'Screwed Things Up Royally'

Tony Buzbee says the student's family believes the possibility of foul play is being overlooked.

Mark Elibert224 days ago
A main stadium for Delta State university is seen in Cleveland, Mississippi.
Life

Body of Black Student Found Hanging From Tree at Delta State University

The university's police chief said there is no evidence of foul play.

Jose Martinez305 days ago
A person in uniform enters a building labeled "Central Prison" with Arabic text above. The entrance is flanked by round lights.
Life

British Law Student Gets 25 Years in Dubai Prison After Being Caught With $3,400 Worth of Cocaine

Mia O'Brien was arrested in a Dubai apartment, where authorities found 50 grams of the drug.

tara mahadevan312 days ago
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Sign for the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) on a building wall, featuring a room locator and Dubinsky campus store info.
Style

Roc Nation and Fashion Institute of Technology Partner for $20,000 Capsule Design Competition

The winning ideas will be developed into a limited-edition Roc Nation collection in 2026.

Trace William Cowen322 days ago
Tesla dealership firebombing scene
Life

College Student Arrested for Allegedly Firebombing Missouri Tesla Dealership

The FBI identified 19-year-old Owen McIntire with the help of witnesses and video footage.

tara mahadevan454 days ago
University of Georgia student Lily Stewart with long, wavy blonde hair is shown in a dual portrait, facing front and in profile, wearing a dark top.
Life

Georgia Sorority Girl Who Went Viral for Smiling Mughsot Arrested Again

Lily Stewart's mugshot went viral earlier this month after she was arrested and booked on speeding charges.

Alex Ocho481 days ago
Sudiksha Konanki
Life

Person of Interest Says He Saved Missing Sudiksha Konanki From Drowning in Dominican Republic

A 20-year-old college student went missing in Punta Cana last week during her spring break.

tara mahadevan490 days ago
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(L) Former University of Tennessee pharmacy student Kimberly Diei in a white coat stands with arms crossed. (R) Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are dressed in colorful outfits from the "WAP" music video.
Music

Woman Wins $250,000 After Being Threatened With Expulsion for Tweeting Cardi B "WAP" Lyrics

The University of Tennessee threatened to expel her for tweeting "vulgar" lyrics to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 2020 hit.

Alex Ocho530 days ago
A group of four people, including GloRilla, holding a large check for $25,000 from "Bank of GloRilla" to Melrose High School.
Music

GloRilla Donates $25,000 to Her Memphis High School

The rapper's alma mater, Melrose High School, also renamed its library in honor of her generosity.

Alex Ocho575 days ago
Young Thug wearing sunglasses and colorful jacket. His lawyer Brian Steel in a white turtleneck smiles, holding a phone with a Thug's face on screen.
Music

Young Thug Urges Law Students to Become Defense Attorneys in Talk With Lawyer Brian Steel

The rapper was released from custody after entering a guilty plea in the YSL RICO case last week.

Alex Ocho618 days ago

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