After literally feeding fans with his new McDonald's campaign, Travis Scott has decided to quench their thirst by dropping off his new single, "Franchise."

Scott rekindles his connection with Young Thug for this track, which also features M.I.A. The single's cover art was created by renowned visual artist George Condo. Music lovers may best know Condo for creating the artwork for Kanye West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and the album's singles. The rapper has also linked with Imax to debut the music video for "Franchise" at select theaters before screenings of Christopher Nolan's John David Washington-starring movie Tenet.

I DIRECTED THIS FILM FOR THIS SAGA OF UTOPIA MY GUY CHRIS NOLAN LETS US ROCK IN ALL THE IMAXES WORLD WIDE. GO WATCH THE IMAX EXPERIENCE TONIGHT https://t.co/dEdmwRhTAJ pic.twitter.com/WfBCJ3WPpL — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) September 24, 2020

A MEESAGE FROM NOLAN pic.twitter.com/6LUnSBtFbv — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) September 24, 2020

Travis also linked with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music to talk about the new track, which was made in Houston. "I actually, she reached out to me for something for her album and we tracked it like in London, you know," Travis said of M.I.A. "She's just one of my favorite artists as humans. So it was just amazing and you know, just chopping it up and spend some time. When I finished the song, I couldn't think of nobody else that I could probably just maybe like, body this sh-t. You know what I'm saying? Body this sh-t like as hard as like anyone else, any other rapper, any other artists. And just that presence, man. We ain't felt this presence in a long time."

When asked if he's working on a follow up to Astroworld, Travis responded, "I'm never not working. So..."

The release of "Franchise" on Friday comes after Travis Scott captivated the country with his latest McDonald's collaboration. Through this partnership, Scott solidified his mass appeal while also proving he can be an advertising success. Scott also paired his signature "Travis Scott" meal with a host of merchandise items inspired by some of McDonald's iconic menu choices.

Like other Travis Scott singles, physical copies of "Franchise" are available on the rapper's website while supplies last. Listen to Travis Scott's new single, "Franchise" below via Spotify or on other streaming services like Apple Music. You can also check out the video up top.