If someone had told you that Travis Scott’s highly-publicized collaboration with McDonald’s would have resulted in a merch capsule of over 100 items released across three days, would you have believed them? Well, that’s exactly what was served to the masses.

Sure, the Travis Scott Meal itself is nothing more than a Quarter Pounder combo with a side of barbecue sauce. It didn’t come with the plastic La Flame toy featured in the commercial in classic Happy Meal fashion like many speculated. There wasn’t a Cactus Jack logo stamped on the bag or cardboard packaging of the $6 combo either. But the extensive amount of merch, very well-executed merch at that, more than made up for the lack of experience provided by Golden Arches locations across the country.

There were plenty of things to choose from–T-shirts, hoodies, meal trays, and even cardboard cutouts –but some easily stood out among the rest. Check out our picks for the top 10 best items from the Travis Scott x McDonald's collection below.