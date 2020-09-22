The Weeknd continues to obliterate the charts with his smash single "Blinding Lights."

"Blinding Lights" has now spent a record 28 weeks in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing the previous high held by Ed Sheeran with "Shape of You."

It's the latest accomplishment in what has turned into a string of accolades for The Weeknd's earworm of a single. "Blinding Lights" broke a 22-year-old record last month when it finished atop the Billboard Radio Songs airplay chart for a 19th week. The Goo Goo Dolls valiantly held down the record with "Iris" since 1998.

Around that same time, "Blinding Lights" cracked the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Adult Pop Songs airplay chart for a 13th week, making it the longest time for a male solo artist since the inception of the category nearly 25 years ago.

As the pandemic wages onward, The Weeknd isn’t allowing himself to take a victory lap. Instead, the singer revealed to Rolling Stone earlier this month that he's working on having "another album ready to go by the time this quarantine is over."