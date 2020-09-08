Iman Shumpert shared the joyous news earlier tonight that his wife Teyana Taylor gave birth to their second child, Rue Rose, early Sunday morning.

In June, Taylor revealed she was pregnant at the end of her music video for "Wake Up Love."

"Now...when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy...but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital," Shumpert wrote, suggesting Taylor gave birth to Rue Rose, like their 4-year-old daughter Iman Tayla, a.k.a. Junie, in the bathroom of their home.

Taylor revealed in her announcement of Junie's birth on Instagram that she was a "wonderful surprise" who arrived three weeks ahead of her due date. Taylor said she only realized she was in labor after feeling her daughter's head, leaving Shumpert with the responsibility of helping deliver their first child.

The ordeal made Taylor feel more inclined to stay at home again when she went into labor with Rue Rose. "I don’t know if I want to go to the hospital for this next baby," she told Nick Cannon in a Power 106 interview, per ET. "I'll make sure it’s not on the toilet or the bathroom floor."

Erykah Badu was expected to be their midwife and help Iman with the birth of their second child, but it's unclear if she was able to provide assistance.