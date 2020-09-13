Swae Lee was the headlining performer for Day 1 of Rolling Loud’s virtual hip-hop festival and he made sure everyone was turning up from home.

During his set, Swae went through his hits like “R.I.P. SCREW,” “Sativa,” “Unforgettable,” and “Powerglide.” He then told fans in the chat to drop a dancing guy emoji if they wanted to hear a new song. Once he saw 10 of those emojis in a row, he debuted a new song presumably titled “Dance Like No One’s Watching.”

After the performance, Swae teased that the song would be coming out next week. He is currently working on his next album, Human Nature. He's dropped teasers like "Reality Check" and recently appeared on Chloe x Halle's Ungodly Hour on the track "Catch Up."

Before his set, Swae sat down with host Druski for a quick and entertaining interview. "I talked with Mike Will and everybody, I talked with the label," he said. "They said I could do new a song so I'm thinking about doing a new song. I'ma just go with the energy of the crowd. If everybody with it, I'ma do a new song."

Day 1 of the Loud Stream reportedly drew in over two million viewers from around the world, according to Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif. Day 2 starts Sunday at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET on Twitch with headliner Ski Mask the Slump God.