Rihanna is recovering after a slight electric scooter accident.

Concerns started to rise when the singer was photographed with bruises on her face on Friday near Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

Some outlets and fans thought these injuries were the result of an altercation that was reminiscent of her 2009 incident with Chris Brown. Others believed that the pictures were a cruel joke played by someone resurfacing old photos of Rihanna from that moment.

Yet, a rep quickly calmed fans by explaining that Rihanna flipped off her scooter. Although it looks concerning, the rep stated that her injuries are not as serious as it could have been.

"Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face," the rep said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly."