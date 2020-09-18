Rapsody has shared her new song “12 Problems,” which will be included on a forthcoming compilation album from Roc Nation, titled Reprise.

On “12 Problems,” the rapper tackles police brutality, using the song’s title as a play on the slang term "12" used for police.

“I'm so thrilled to be a part of a label that puts culture first, and gives myself, and others, an opportunity to support change by lending our voices to the Reprise album,” Rapsody said in a press release. “Music has a place in the movement that is vital, and to also know that the proceeds go to sustaining the fight against police brutality and civil rights is something I was proud to be a part of. This isn't business as usual and is one example that we all have a way to be a part of something bigger than ourselves.”

The project aims to bring awareness to social justice issues, with some of the proceeds going to organizations that support victims of police brutality, hate crimes, and other violations of civil rights. Jorja Smith recently released her single, “By Any Means,” and Vic Mensa shared his track, “No More Tear Drops," which will both be featured on Reprise. Other artists featured on the compilation are AJ Tracey, Chronixx, Buju Banton, and more.

Reprise is set to release on Oct. 9. Listen to “12 Problems” at the top.