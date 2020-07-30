Following the release of her smooth cover of St Germain's "Rose Rouge" last month, Jorja Smith is back with her new track "By Any Means."

"The inspiration behind 'By Any Means' really came from going to the Black Lives Matter protest and leaving thinking, what can I do to keep this conversation going?" Jorja Smith said of the new track. "It's not just a post on social media, it's life."

The first single to be taken from Roc Nation's new compilation Reprise, the song sees the British singer-songwriter settle into a groove over a gorgeous, minimal instrumental. The Reprise project is expected to drop soon, and was put together to bring further awarness to social justice issues so many are facing across the world. The proceeds will go to organizations supporting victims of hate crimes, police brutality, and violations of civil rights.

The charity partners for Reprise include Gathering for Justice, NACDL Foundation for Criminal Justice, Equal Justice Iniatiative Mission, and the Cop Accountability Project.

Listen to "By Any Means" above.