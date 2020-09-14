Nick Cannon has a seemingly one-sided beef with Eminem that has spanned for more than a decade. Despite holding on to this grudge for such a long time, Cannon claims that he's open to burying the hatchet.

During a recent conversation with Fat Joe, Cannon said that he's looking forward to the moment when he and Eminem are able to sit down and talk through their differences.

"One day, hopefully, dude and I will get an opportunity to sit down, 'cause like I said, I do respect his ability," Cannon said to Fat Joe. Fat Joe then took it upon himself to schedule the meeting and make arrangements for this conversation.

"If you can do it, man," Nick continued before claiming that he tried to do it himself by talking to those close to Eminem.

"I been trying to get...I done talked to Royce, we trying to really get it popping, 'cause I think at the end two men need to really have that conversation," Cannon said.

It's only right that Joey Crack mediates this potential meeting because Eminem used his feature on Joe's record "Lord Above" to reignite his beef with Nick Cannon. This was in response to Cannon recalling a moment to T.I. when he ventured to Detroit to fight Em at the height of their beef over Cannon's ex Mariah Carey.

In response, Cannon sent back a trio of diss tracks. This sparked interest from Em's associates, but never generated a response from Marshall. But since the beginning of this spat, Cannon has been adamant about ending the beef peacefully on Wild'n Out.

"While you at it, tell him to come," Cannon said to Fat Joe. "We'll set up an exclusive Wild'n Out Detroit."