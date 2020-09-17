The multi-talented Mez has just revealed the visual treatment for his track "Loading" with guest appearances from Guapdad 4000 and Indiana Pacers player T.J. Warren.

Directed by Mez and produced by David Wept and Drew Corria, the video for the track is crafted like the QVC shopping channels that are dedicated to selling people useless things and pushing capitalism. Mez flips that concept on its head, instead highlighting racial issues by advertising "how to change your handshake for suburban living," "All Lives Matter" sweater-vests, and even a "Hoop Dream-O's" cereal that's endorsed by T.J. Warren. Throughout the song and video, Mez also makes sure to put his lyrical abilities on full display, rapping lines like, "It can be Teddy Riley wi-fi, and lag sometimes." The track was produced by DJ Dahi and Frank Dukes.

The Raleigh rapper/producer has always had a way with cameras. In fact, Mez has worked with Dreamville via his agency Heirs Entertainment. He was actually responsible for the visuals behind J. Cole's song "Middle Child," and also directed the video for SiR’s song “Mood.”

Watch the music video for Mez's new song "Loading" up top and stay tuned for Loading...the EP, which is scheduled arrive in November.