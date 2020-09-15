Unfortunately, Megan Thee Stallion has been forced to defend herself once again but she's doing it well.

On Monday, the rapper took to Twitter where she combatted recent accusations that she was abusive towards her ex-boyfriend, Karim York.

"Why y’all like to lie when I got all facts all the time," Megan tweeted.

This comes in response to a statement from York surfacing on the internet. In the statement York refuses to say Megan's name, but he alleges that a woman he was seeing at the time beat him and held him at gunpoint. He also claims that she was on drugs at the time of the event. Although he didn't point to Megan during the story, the statement ended with "P.S. Megan and I are still great friends." This led readers to believe that the incident involved Megan Thee Stallion.

As a result, Megan hosted an Instagram Live session during which she played a recorded conversation between herself and York. During the call, York claims that the story had nothing to do with Megan and was about another woman he was seeing.

"I feel like I have to have a press conference every godddamn week," she begins. "I just saw some bullshit talking about...and I know who it is. They antagonize me everyday online. They pick with me every goddamn day. They always making up stories about me and now I feel like I have to really start doing something about it."

Megan called her ex and you can hear him assuring her that he would "clean it up." "I am not talking about you," York can be heard saying.

On accusations that she was doing drugs, Megan clarified that with her ex on the phone.

"He is not talking about me," she says. "He is in another argument with some other bitch."

"Stop lying on me," Megan continued. "That n***a not talking about me. Stop putting n***as on me. Stop making stories up. Fuck y'all because I'm going to hit you with the facts every time you tell a lie."