A Florida rapper and his father have been arrested in connection to the death of another aspiring artist from the same area.

As pointed out by HotNewHipHop, 20-year-old Jacksonville native, Hakeem Robinson—who performs under the name "KSOO"—was arrested last week on second-degree murder charges. Robinson's father, 49-year-old Abdul Robinson, was also arrested and slapped with accessory after the fact charges for allegedly aiding in Robinson's escape from the scene.

These charges are in response to the death of Charles Quentin McCormick, Jr. Like Robinson, the 23-year-old was a local rapper who performed under the name Lilbuck. On Jan. 15, McCormick was killed in a drive-by, the Florida Times-Union reports. The murder was witnessed by an off-duty police officer who saw two men gun down McCormick. The officer chased the suspects on foot but was unable to apprehend the killers.

This murder isn't the only alleged crime that the pair committed that night. After the killing, Robinson and his father reportedly changed clothes and staged a home invasion. During this robbery, they held the homeowner captive before fleeing in a Dodge charger or challenger.

The motive behind this murder is still unclear. Investigators believe it could be linked to a rap and/or street rivalry. KSOO also gained a lot of attention in the area by releasing an album with cover art that had four people killed in Jacksonville on it.