Ed Sheeran's wife Cherry Seaborn has given birth to the couple's first child, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

The 29-year-old singer made the announcement via Instagram on Tuesday, where he posted a tiny pair of socks and a blanket and wrote that he and Seaborn recently had a baby girl.

“Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you," he wrote. “Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter—Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her.”

“Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here,” Sheeran added. “We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.”

The married couple has known each other since childhood and are high school sweethearts. “Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They’re very excited, but have kept things very low key,” a source told The Sun.

Sheeran revealed their engagement on IG in 2018, and the pair later tied the knot in January 2019. Sheeran announced the news through his song “Remember the Name” with Eminem and 50 Cent from Sheeran’s 2019 album No. 6 Collaborations Project. Seaborn also made a cameo in the video for Sheeran’s Ella Mai-featuring album cut “Put It All On Me.”