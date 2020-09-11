Conway the Machine has unleashed his solo studio album From King to a God, the third of four projects he announced for 2020.

The 14-track project arrives months after Conway dropped the LULU EP with Alchemist and No One Mourns the Wicked with Big Ghost LTD. The Griselda member told fans FKTG is intended to showcase his range, and serves as an “appetizer” to his Shady Records debut.

“… I've been ready for this for a while. To get this project out and get people ready for the Shady Records release, God Don’t Make Mistakes, is really exciting,” Conway told Complex. “… I just hope they see the growth and maturity. That’s why I named it From King to a GOD. This is just different. This is the elevation as a man, as a lyricist, as a father, as everything. From King to a GOD. You feel me?”

FKTG includes the previously released tracks “Fear of God” featuring Dej Loaf, “Front Lines, “Seen Everything But Jesus” with Freddie Gibbs, and the Method Man-assisted “Lemon.” Conway’s fellow Griselda members Benny the Butcher and Westside Gunn also make an appearance, along with Lloyd Banks, El Camino, Armani Caesar, and more.

You can stream FKTG now on Apple Music and Spotify. Stay tuned as we wait for more details about God Don’t Make Mistakes.