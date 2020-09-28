Those hoping for a Disney-themed tribute to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's ubiquitous hit "WAP" needn't wait any longer.

The inevitable clip arrives thanks to Irie Musik Studios and features a variety of revered Disney characters both old and new. And as one might expect, the reaction to this "WAP"-soundtracked compilation of beloved Disney peeps has resulted in a wave of reactions ranging from surprise (that quickly turns to full watch-throughs) to those who have already encountered the clip via seemingly unexpected means:

To be clear, though someone you know on Facebook will likely inaccurately state otherwise within hours, the video in question is in no way an official Disney creation.

At any rate, watch it below via YouTube:

On Monday, TMZ came through with an unrelated "WAP"-related report regarding the possibility of an impending merchandise expansion. According to the report, Cardi B filed trademark paperwork earlier this month in an effort to emblazon the Meg collab across a variety of pieces including purses, jewelry, bags, footwear, headwear, posters, stickers, and more. Additionally, the trademarks could also result in "WAP"-themed liquor, beer, soda, and other beverages.

Meanwhile, the song itself is currently at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart ahead of tracks by BTS, Drake and Lil Durk, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch, the Weeknd, and more.