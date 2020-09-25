ASAP Ferg has just released the sequel to his 2019 project Floor Seats with Floor Seats II featuring Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Mulatto, and others. Along with the project, Ferg also dropped a creative promo video featuring the legendary Dennis Rodman hyping it up as well.

Dennis Rodman video drops tmr 10 AM ET ! https://t.co/OtfreMM5cW pic.twitter.com/c6gUR1CaP9 — HOOD POPE (@ASAPferg) September 24, 2020

ASAP Ferg delivers on some of his patented energy-driven songs here in Floor Seats II, with previously released tracks like “No Ceilings” with Lil Wayne and Jay Gwuapo, along with “Move Ya Hips” featuring Nicki Minaj and MadeinTYO.

Ferg was also seemingly in hot water with some of ASAP Mob a few weeks ago when co-founder ASAP Illz said that he was apparently no longer associated with them. He—along with ASAP Bari who pleaded guilty to a count of sexual assault in London last year—said that Ferg was "no longer part" of the collective, also saying that he thought Ferg's recent music was "dumb trash." This was later debunked when other members of ASAP and beyond came forward and said that Ferg is definitely still a part of the Mob.

ASAP Nast set the record straight, saying that Ferg is still a part of ASAP and that a small family dispute isn't the end of the world.

That aside, however, listen to Ferg's new album Floor Seats II featuring Lil Wayne, Marilyn Manson, Nicki Minaj, Diddy, Tyga, and more down below.