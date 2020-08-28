South Florida rapper Wifisfuneral has followed-up his trio of 2019 mixtapes with his long-awaited debut studio album, Pain?

Featuring the previously released singles "Lost in Time," "Back Ache," and "Ocean," the record sees him move away from the more aggressive music he made his name on. There's still elements of the rumbling, bass-heavy South Florida sound present, but they're contrasted by melodies and lovelorn lyrics. It's somewhat of a change of pace, but the off-kilter pop sound works surprisingly well considering his more abrasive roots.

"I hope you enjoy this album and the raw emotions behind this," Wifi wrote on Instagram. "Honestly I feel weird even typing this. I’m at a point in my life where I’m really desensitized with a lot feelings as a human. And I didn’t really care about telling that story lyrically I wanted to tell it sonically and vocally. In the end this took me two years of shit in my life I had to get through in order to even get to this point. Until we meet again."

To coincide with the release of the album, he also premiered the video for "Lost in Time" featuring Coi Leray.

Listen to Pain? below via Spotify and watch the video for "Lost in Time" above.