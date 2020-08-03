While Big K.R.I.T. has failed to achieve mainstream success, Waka Flocka decided to give the Mississippi rapper his due during his recent appearance on Drink Champs.

Around 1 hour and 38 minutes into the episode, Flocka tells hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, that Big K.R.I.T. is the most underrated rapper of his generation.

"Yo K.R.I.T. is literally—of my generation—the most underrated rapper," Flocka said before touching on K.R.I.T.'s artistry. "If I had to pick one artist to go against any artist, there’s not one nigga in hip-hop today that I can think about— young—that can out rap Big K.R.I.T. with substance, title, understanding, a complete body of an album, K.R.I.T. is the illest."

There are a lot of factors that could play into why Big K.R.I.T. is seemingly underrated, including a major label situation that didn't benefit him. Still, Waka fully believes that K.R.I.T. is a generational talent who possesses powers that he wished he had.

"Yo, if God asked me, 'How do you wanna rap?' I’d be like, 'Let me rap like Big K.R.I.T. but put some entertainment, how to entertain with it.' K.R.I.T. that nigga, yo," Flocka continued. "He one of the most powerfulest young niggas, bro. That nigga K.R.I.T. is a Southern version of Nas. I always wanted them to do music."

Waka also gave his perspective on 6ix9ine, saying that he stayed true to who he is.

"Like, a real nigga ain’t fucking with that," Waka said. "But, a nigga in his shoes, like them game-playing computer niggas? Man, he was right. A nigga fucked my girl, tried to kill me, rob me, steal my money, and I took you out the 'hood? And you want me to sit in jail for you? Fuck you boy, I’m out. He was real to who he is."