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Snoop Dogg Says Kendrick's "Not Like Us" United the West, Says He Had ‘No Side’ in Drake Beef
The legendary rapper said he had no "individual cause" in the beef, so he chose to stay out of it.
Snoop Dogg Reveals His Dream Collab That Could 'Save Humanity' During ComplexCon
He explained who he would pick at a live taping of 'Drink Champs' with Dr. Dre at ComplexCon Las Vegas.
Live 'Drink Champs' With Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre Coming to ComplexCon 2024
The blockbuster duo will soon be rolling out their 'Missionary' album.
Will.i.am Recalls Michael Jackson Being Hesitant to See Prince Perform, Says MJ Told Him 'He’s a Meanie'
The Black Eyed Peas frontman previously recalled Prince leaving the stage to "rip the freakin' bass" in the King of Pop's face.
Method Man Says Big L Sold Him Angel Dust
Method Man pointed this out when asked to choose between Biggie and Big L during a recent 'Drink Champs' interview.
O’Shea Jackson Jr. Responds to Ice Cube Versus The Notorious B.I.G. Debate on ‘Drink Champs’
On 'Drink Champs,' Tony Yayo and DJ EFN had a heated argument about whether Ice Cube or the Notorious B.I.G. is a better rapper. O'Shea Jackson Jr. came to his father's defense, even explaining an unlikely link between the two rappers' acclaimed albums.
Ice-T Says Playing a Cop and Gangster Requires 'Exact Same Acting'
During a recent appearance on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's 'Drink Champs,' the 65-year old shed light on how his experience as a rapper paved the way for his successful acting career.
N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN Respond to Chris Rock Saying ‘Drink Champs’ Called Will Smith a 'B*tch'
In a clip from an upcoming episode of ‘Drink Champs,’ N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN responded to Chris Rock saying that they called Will Smith “a bitch."
'Drink Champs' Announces Partnership With WMG's Podcast Network Interval Presents
The popular podcast series, hosted by DJ EFN and N.O.R.E, will return on Jan. 27: "We’re ready to take things to the next level," the latter host said.
Quavo and Takeoff on What It Would Take to Get Migos to Reassemble for ‘Verzuz’
During an appearance on 'Drink Champs,' Quavo and Takeoff didn't rule out a future reunion with Offset, who distanced himself from Migos earlier this year.
Boosie Badazz Recalls Getting Robbed in L.A., Says He Rolls ‘10 Deep’ When Visiting City
During his recent appearance on 'Drink Champs,' Boosie Badazz told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN about a time when he got robbed while visiting Los Angeles.
Kanye Addresses Antisemitic Remarks, Incorrectly Says George Floyd Died From Fentanyl in ‘Drink Champs’ Interview
Nearly a year after he first appeared on 'Drink Champs,' Kanye West made a return this week to discuss a variety of topics with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.
Kevin Hart on His Appreciation for Will Smith Despite Slap: 'The World Should Step Out of it and Let Them Recover'
"People make mistakes, and from mistakes they should be allowed time to f*ckin’ recover," Kevin Hart said in a new appearance on 'Drink Champs.'
DJ Khaled Shares Hilarious Story of Chasing Down Bryson Tiller Over “Wild Thoughts,” Hypes Jay-Z 'God Did' Collab
DJ Khaled spoke on 'Drink Champs' about the 2017 hit as well as his upcoming album 'God Did,' which will include appearances by Jay-Z, Drake, and more.
Lil Fizz Opens Up About His Fallout With Omarion in 'Drink Champs' Preview
Ahead of Lil Fizz's upcoming appearance on Drink Champs, N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN have shared a sneak peak of their interview with the B2K member
Irv Gotti Recalls Moment He Realized Ashanti Was Dating Nelly: 'Any Man Is Hurt'
Ahead of Irv Gotti’s forthcoming appearance on 'Drink Champs,' N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN shared a preview of their interview with the Murder Inc. founder.
Benny the Butcher Talks Freddie Gibbs Beef, Says He Thought They Were Cool
During an appearance on 'Drink Champs,' Benny the Butcher sat down with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN for a conversation that touched on his issues with Freddie Gibbs.
8 Takeaways From The Game's ‘Drink Champs’ Interview
The Game goes deep on his recent work with Ye, his history with 50 Cent and G-Unit, this year's Super Bowl halftime show, and more during the four-hour chat.