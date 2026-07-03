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Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar smiling together indoors, with another person in the background.
Music

Snoop Dogg Says Kendrick's "Not Like Us" United the West, Says He Had ‘No Side’ in Drake Beef

The legendary rapper said he had no "individual cause" in the beef, so he chose to stay out of it.

Mark Elibert606 days ago
Snoop Dogg at ComplexCon
Music

Snoop Dogg Reveals His Dream Collab That Could 'Save Humanity' During ComplexCon

He explained who he would pick at a live taping of 'Drink Champs' with Dr. Dre at ComplexCon Las Vegas.

Trey Alston608 days ago
Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg smiling at a podium event. Dr. Dre is wearing a black suit, and Snoop Dogg is in sunglasses and a black outfit.
Music

Live 'Drink Champs' With Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre Coming to ComplexCon 2024

The blockbuster duo will soon be rolling out their 'Missionary' album.

Complex Staff621 days ago
Three musicians stand separately: first in casual wear, middle in an iconic gold-accented military-style outfit, and third in a white two-piece with a necklace
Music

Will.i.am Recalls Michael Jackson Being Hesitant to See Prince Perform, Says MJ Told Him 'He’s a Meanie'

The Black Eyed Peas frontman previously recalled Prince leaving the stage to "rip the freakin' bass" in the King of Pop's face.

Trace William Cowen816 days ago
method man on podcast
Music

Method Man Says Big L Sold Him Angel Dust

Method Man pointed this out when asked to choose between Biggie and Big L during a recent 'Drink Champs' interview.

Trace William Cowen1018 days ago
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Music

O’Shea Jackson Jr. Responds to Ice Cube Versus The Notorious B.I.G. Debate on ‘Drink Champs’

On 'Drink Champs,' Tony Yayo and DJ EFN had a heated argument about whether Ice Cube or the Notorious B.I.G. is a better rapper. O'Shea Jackson Jr. came to his father's defense, even explaining an unlikely link between the two rappers' acclaimed albums.

tara mahadevan1104 days ago
Pop Culture

Ice-T Says Playing a Cop and Gangster Requires 'Exact Same Acting'

During a recent appearance on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's 'Drink Champs,' the 65-year old shed light on how his experience as a rapper paved the way for his successful acting career.

Brad Callas1113 days ago
Will Smith attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022
Pop Culture

N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN Respond to Chris Rock Saying ‘Drink Champs’ Called Will Smith a 'B*tch'

In a clip from an upcoming episode of ‘Drink Champs,’ N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN responded to Chris Rock saying that they called Will Smith “a bitch."

Joe Price1228 days ago
Drink Champs signs deal with WMG's podcast network
Music

'Drink Champs' Announces Partnership With WMG's Podcast Network Interval Presents

The popular podcast series, hosted by DJ EFN and N.O.R.E, will return on Jan. 27: "We’re ready to take things to the next level," the latter host said.

Joshua Espinoza1282 days ago
Migos performs in 2019
Music

Quavo and Takeoff on What It Would Take to Get Migos to Reassemble for ‘Verzuz’

During an appearance on 'Drink Champs,' Quavo and Takeoff didn't rule out a future reunion with Offset, who distanced himself from Migos earlier this year.

Brad Callas1366 days ago
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Boosie Badazz on 'Drink Champs'
Music

Boosie Badazz Recalls Getting Robbed in L.A., Says He Rolls ‘10 Deep’ When Visiting City

During his recent appearance on 'Drink Champs,' Boosie Badazz told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN about a time when he got robbed while visiting Los Angeles.

Brad Callas1370 days ago
Kanye West
Music

Kanye Addresses Antisemitic Remarks, Incorrectly Says George Floyd Died From Fentanyl in ‘Drink Champs’ Interview

Nearly a year after he first appeared on 'Drink Champs,' Kanye West made a return this week to discuss a variety of topics with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

Brad Callas1372 days ago
Kevin Hart appears on REVOLT's 'Drink Champs'
Pop Culture

Kevin Hart on His Appreciation for Will Smith Despite Slap: 'The World Should Step Out of it and Let Them Recover'

"People make mistakes, and from mistakes they should be allowed time to f*ckin’ recover," Kevin Hart said in a new appearance on 'Drink Champs.'

Brad Callas1391 days ago
DJ Khaled Drink Champs Interview
Music

DJ Khaled Shares Hilarious Story of Chasing Down Bryson Tiller Over “Wild Thoughts,” Hypes Jay-Z 'God Did' Collab

DJ Khaled spoke on 'Drink Champs' about the 2017 hit as well as his upcoming album 'God Did,' which will include appearances by Jay-Z, Drake, and more.

Joshua Espinoza1428 days ago
Lil Fizz on red carpet
Music

Lil Fizz Opens Up About His Fallout With Omarion in 'Drink Champs' Preview

Ahead of Lil Fizz's upcoming appearance on Drink Champs, N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN have shared a sneak peak of their interview with the B2K member

Brad Callas1434 days ago
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Irv Gotti and Ashanti attend ART FOR LIFE benefit in 2004
Music

Irv Gotti Recalls Moment He Realized Ashanti Was Dating Nelly: 'Any Man Is Hurt'

Ahead of Irv Gotti’s forthcoming appearance on 'Drink Champs,' N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN shared a preview of their interview with the Murder Inc. founder.

Brad Callas1446 days ago
Benny the Butcher appears on Revolt's 'Drink Champs'
Music

Benny the Butcher Talks Freddie Gibbs Beef, Says He Thought They Were Cool

During an appearance on 'Drink Champs,' Benny the Butcher sat down with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN for a conversation that touched on his issues with Freddie Gibbs.

Brad Callas1538 days ago
The Game performs at a festival
Music

8 Takeaways From The Game's ‘Drink Champs’ Interview

The Game goes deep on his recent work with Ye, his history with 50 Cent and G-Unit, this year's Super Bowl halftime show, and more during the four-hour chat.

Trace William Cowen1597 days ago

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