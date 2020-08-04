A representative for Tory Lanez says the reports of his deportation are "false."

On Tuesday, a number of outlets published stories about the rapper being sent back to Ontario, Canada, where's he's originally from, just weeks after he was arrested on gun-related charges. His camp says Lanez is currently quarantining with his family in Florida, and suggested he would soon address the controversy surrounding his arrest.

"This is a perfect example of false information being spread regarding this case, his whereabouts and his character," the rep said in a statement published by XXL magazine and the Neighborhood Talk. "He's in good spirits and looks forward to having the truth come to light about that night and wishes nothing but the best for Meg."

Prior to the representative's statement, the Neighborhood Talk shared a video that purportedly showed Lanez in a Florida McDonald's.

Lanez was arrested on July 12 shortly after he and Megan Thee Stallion left a party in the Hollywood Hills. Witnesses told officers they had heard people arguing inside an SUV before multiple gunshots were fired. Police managed to locate the vehicle shortly after, and found Lanez, Megan, and another woman inside. Officers also reportedly discovered a firearm while searching the SUV and arrested Lanez for possession of a concealed weapon.

Megan later revealed she had been shot in both feet during the incident. And although she has not identified who pulled trigger, the Houston rapper said it was an intentional attack.

"It was just the worst experience of my life and it's not funny, it's nothing to joke about and nothing for y'all to go and be making fake stories about. I didn't put my hands on nobody I didn't deserve to get shot," she said on Instagram Live last week, before explaining why it took her some time to speak out. "... It's not that I was protecting anybody, I just wasn't ready to speak. Y'all take your whole life to Instagram and Twitter and make it a diary, and that's not me. I ain't never seen so many men chime in something that ain't none of their motherfuckin' business. What if your sister got shot?"

Complex has reached out to Lanez's team for additional information.