R. Kelly was allegedly attacked by another inmate, who jumped Kelly in his jail cell.

TMZ reports the incident took place at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago on Wednesday, where Kelly is currently jailed. The singer was sitting on his bed when a frustrated inmate reportedly entered the cell and started hitting Kelly.

Sources told the outlet that the upset inmate beat Kelly up after the facility was on lockdown a couple times due to Kelly protesters outside the prison. Insiders say the fight was short, and it’s unknown if the attack was broken up by another inmate or guards. A doctor allegedly examined Kelly and concluded he was okay and didn’t endure any serious injuries.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told TMZ it can’t comment on the prison conditions or medical status of an inmate because of privacy and safety concerns.

Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg confirmed that the incident took place on Wednesday, according to ABC 7 Chicago. He said he wants the singer to be released on bail because the prison system can’t guarantee his safety. Kelly previously petitioned to be released from prison due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a judge denied the request.