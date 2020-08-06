Detroit producer Detail, best known for his collaborations with Beyoncé and Lil Wayne among others, has been arrested on 15 charges of sexual assault.

Variety reports that the producer, real name Noel Fisher, was arrested on Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Five days prior to his arrest, five separate felony assault charges and 15 sexual assault charges were filed against him. As of right now, he is being held on a $6.3 million bail. "Based on the nature of the allegations, Special Victims Bureau detectives believe there may be additional potential victims and they are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims," the department added.

While he hasn't had a production credit since 2017, Detail has worked with an extensive list of industry heavyweights. Among his collaborators were Future, Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa, Jennifer Lopez, Tinashe, Tyga, and Drake. In 2015, he received a Grammy for his work on Beyoncé and Jay-Z's "Drunk in Love."

He was first accused of rape and emotional abuse by two women, Kristina Buch and Peyton Ackley, in 2018 when they both filed legal documents against him. Several other women in the music industry came forward with their experiences with Detail, with Bebe Rexha, Tinashe, and Jessie Reyez among those to make similar allegations against him. Reyez added that her song "Gatekeeper" was written about him.

"He tried to do the same thing to me when I was new artist. Glad these women came out. It’s scary," said Rexha in a tweet last year. "He tried to get with me, but I literally ran out of that studio. Karma is a bitch." Tinashe added that her studio session with Detail is the only time she left early because she was uncomfortable, calling him a "fucking creep."