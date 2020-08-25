Nas and Jay-Z will forever be connected. Although the two officially ended their beef almost 15 years ago, fans are still looking for the sneak diss. As a result, a theory has been created claiming that Hov purposely tries to step on Nas' releases with his own albums/singles. While this is an entertaining thought, Nas isn't convinced that Jigga is that spiteful.

During Nas' interview with The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne asked, "Do you think Jay-Z releases projects on your album release dates on purpose?"

Nas replied, "I think that maybe there's an energy that we both have where maybe we like work around the same time."

Still, Charlamagne and his Breakfast Club co-host pointed out moments when Jay-Z and Nas' release dates coincided. The list they referenced goes back to the height of their beef in 2001, but it took on a life of its own in 2018.

For almost a month, Kanye West and G.O.O.D. Music were priming fans for the release of the Kanye West-produced album, NASIR. The NASIR album was delayed forcing it to drop on a Tuesday. Then out of nowhere, Hov and Beyonce release their surprise album, EVERYTHING IS LOVE, on a Wednesday.

This fan conspiracy made its way through the ranks, even reaching the ears of hip-hop's favorite antagonist 50 Cent.



"That's fucked up what they did to Nas," 50 tells DJ Whoo Kid in 2018. "This niggas still slapping him without everyone noticing what's going on. ... I ain't heard not one of them records on the radio. ... I be saying 'Fuck that I do whatever I want to do' and they be looking at me grimy for doing that. This nigga be super quiet doing some real grimy shit."

Still, Nas isn't sold on the idea of Jay-Z taking things that far.

"That some coincidences," Nas said. "I mean, I don't know about that. I think things just happen. Synergy, man. Jay would know better than me."