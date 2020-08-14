Nas has linked with Hit-Boy for the song, “Ultra Black,” the first single from Nas’ forthcoming album King’s Disease.

Earlier this week, news surfaced that Hit-Boy was named the executive producer of Nas’ project, which is set to arrive on Aug. 21. We first caught wind of the pair’s possible collaboration in April, when Nas told DJ/VJ Ralph McDaniels that he has “some projects going on. One of them—I was working with Hit-Boy and I still am.”

“Hit-Boy, that’s been fun working with him. He played a snippet in the battles the other day...of something. We got some things,” Nas said, referring to the Verzuz battle from March, where he went back-to-back with Boi-1da. During that match, Hit-Boy previewed unreleased Nas and Benny the Butcher, as well as a track with both Big Sean and Nipsey Hussle.

Hit-Boy has been keeping himself busy. He also recently released his joint project with Dom Kennedy, Also Known as Courtesy of Half-A-Mil, the follow-up to their 2017 project Courtesy of Half-A-Mil. In fact, one of the project’s few features is Nas on the single “City on Lock.”

On "Ultra Black," Nas takes a shot at Doja Cat for allegedly using racist language in online chat rooms, rapping, "We going Ultra Black/ Unapologetically Black/The opposite of Doja Cat."

Listen to "Ultra Black" below via Spotify or on other streaming platforms such as Apple Music.