Fresh off the release of her and Cardi B's new single "WAP," Megan Thee Stallion fielded questions from fans about the collab's official video and more on Instagram Live.

And when a fan asked Megan "What did you feel after getting shot?" deeper into the Q&A session, Megan spoke candidly on how some are offensively treating the incident as a joke and urged fans who may also be going through a difficult situation to keep themselves reminded of the fact that hard times don't last forever.

"I feel like this is a thing that I see every single day and I see so many women and I see so many men talking shit about this," she said. "I felt, like, really crazy. I felt like, why did I get shot? Like, what did I do? It was insane. But shit was crazy and I feel like some people think that it's funny and some people think that it's a joke and I feel like some people are saying that to get to me."

Megan added that she’s not only "not ashamed" of who she is or what she's been through, she's also not afraid of saying anything.

"It's not fun, bitch," she said. "I don't understand. I just felt very betrayed by a friend. I felt very betrayed by all my friends. I felt very shocked, very scared. But the one thing that y'all need to know about me is I'm not a person who is able to be down for a long time … I don't like to be victimized. I don't like to feel like 'Oh my god, Megan, something's wrong.' I like to be upbeat. I like to be happy."

As Megan explained, this approach comes from her own personal experiences, which have made her choose to always be "a light" in life by leading by example.

"Pain does not last forever," she said. "Bad times don't last forever. So I definitely always want people to see me being an example of bad things not lasting forever. Just because you go through something bad, don't mean that that's the time you're gonna be in forever."

See Megan's full IG Live session up top. Below, catch the video for her and Cardi B's "WAP."