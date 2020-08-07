Lil Keed has shared his sophomore album, Trapped on Cleveland 3 via 300 Entertainment and Young Thug's Young Stoner Stoner Life Records.

The project includes the previously released singles “Fox 5” featuring Gunna, the Lil Baby-assisted “She Know,” and a remix of Keed’s hit “Wavy,” with Travis Scott. The album also boasts guest features from Thugger, Future, Ty Dolla Sign, and 42 Dugg, was executive produced by Young Thug, and includes production from Jetsonmade, Earl On The Beat, T-Minus, Wheezy, and more.

“Back then, I was talking about stuff like typical rappers: shooting, killing, just saying shit because that's what everybody wanted to hear,” Keed told Complex, when asked how he’s grown over the last few years. “I was just talking about the stuff that happened in the streets and stuff around me. Now that I done grew from all that and I done moved myself out of that situation, I’m letting folks know why I was so trapped on Cleveland, as far as me going to the hood every day and all the shootouts. I just had to move myself out of the situation to better myself and my family.”

A reference to Atlanta’s Cleveland Ave public housing where Keed spent most of his life, Trapped on Cleveland 3 is the final installment in the rapper’s Trapped on Cleveland series. The new album is also the follow-up to Keed’s 2019 debut Long Live Mexico.

Alongside the album, Keed has also released the music video for “Obama Coupe,” with a documentary set to arrive next week. In the meantime, you can watch “Obama Coupe” up top via YouTube.

Stream Trapped on Cleveland 3 below via Spotify or on Apple Music.