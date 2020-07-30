Kehlani has released another music video from her sophomore album It was Good Until It Wasn’t, this time for the song “Can I.”

Directed by Sebastian Sdaigui and Hyphy Williams (a.k.a. Kehlani), the video shows the singer tuning into a site à la Only Fans, featuring a cast of ladies, including Lily Isabella, Tori Duncan, Aaliyah Ei, Zamara Fullilove, Draya Logan, and more.

It’s important to note that the video doesn’t feature Tory Lanez, likely because of his involvement in allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez guested on the original version of the song and his verse can still be heard in the video; however, the deluxe version of It Was Good Until It Wasn't will feature a new verse.

Kehlani revealed the news on Wednesday, tweeting, “full transparency cuz i believe in that with my following, his verse is still on the song, the video is solo. new verse on the deluxe.”

The visual also came with an important PSA written by Kehlani’s friend Da’Shaun Harrison:

“SEX WORK is a political term that covers and embraces: street-level prostitution, erotic dancing, camera work, adult film, agency escorting, sensual messages, dominatrix work, and all other occupations through which one sells their sexual(-ized) services to clients. It is a legitimate form of labor that must be decriminalized so as to function as a safe form of work for all sex workers. It is often the lives and livelihoods of those who do street-level work that is impacted by criminalizing policies and cultural stigmatization. Overwhelmingly, those folks are Black trans women, Black cisgender women, and other Black queer and trans people—including youth. Black people—as well as Indigenous people and other people of color—deserve to be able to perform sex work without any limitations or stigmas attached, and this means that everyone must commit to learning from sex workers about sex work and sex workers’ needs.”

The “Can I” video was shot in Kehlani’s DIY, “quarantine-style,” which she also employed in the visuals for “Toxic,” “Everybody Business,” “F&MU,” “Open (Passionate),” and “Bad News.”

In a new interview with Complex, Kehlani ranked her albums, placing It Was Good Until It Wasn’t in the No. 1 spot, followed by While We Wait, You Should Be Here, SweetSexySavage, and Cloud 19.

Watch the video for “Can I” above.