Though the last thing anyone needs right now is more of such a thing, Nick Cannon is teasing a new extended interview with Kanye West.

In clips Cannon recently shared to Instagram, West is seen addressing the widely criticized Republican involvement in his equally widely criticized ballot efforts.

"People keep on saying I think that y'all, you and Republicans, are in cahoots," West said, to which Cannon responded by noting how some have said that Republicans are "paying you to do what you're doing to be a distraction" in the 2020 election.

"Bro, can't nobody pay me," West, whose campaign has been recently accused of using deceptive signature-gathering methods, said. "I got more money than Trump."

In another clip, West asserts that he's "not running" for POTUS. "I'm walking," he said.

As for those deceptive practices mentioned above, the 13 names West's team submitted as electors in Virginia—i.e. the people who would theoretically cast votes for West in the Electoral College—are in dispute due to the fact that several of those whose names were submitted said they were unaware of what they were actually being asked to sign.

In addition to those in the general public who have continued to passionately emphasize the potential damage West's push could have as a distraction effort, public figures—including 50 Cent and Steve Stoute—have also expressed concern. In a recent episode of the Boardroom: Out of Office podcast, Stoute—who founded the music distribution service UnitedMasters back in 2017—shared his take on where West's campaign could lead.

"I don't want anybody Black running around voting for Kanye West," Stoute said last week. "If you're gonna vote for Donald Trump and you choose Kanye West instead of Donald Trump, great. That will help the Biden campaign. But I don't want Black people who were thinking about voting for Biden, voting for Kanye West, in the markets, in the areas that he's registered as a candidate."

50, meanwhile, summarized West's campaign as an attempt at "tampering with the election" and said it exists as a way to create "noise" in 2020.

For more on what's at stake this year, click here.