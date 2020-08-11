The music video for Juice WRLD’s collaboration with The Weeknd, “Smile,” has arrived.

The visual gets the animated treatment, as we see Juice appear in a field of orange flowers, against a backdrop of the mountains and a setting sun. The animated shots of him are interspersed with scenes of what looks to be his girlfriend, Ally Lotti. Later, we also see an animated characterization of The Weeknd, who seems to have been in a car accident—and later, we see Juice don angel wings.

Juice has had a momentous year. After initially dropping his first posthumous release Legends Never Die on July 10, the late rapper once again topped the Billboard 200 for the second week in a row, making Juice the ninth artist to secure a No. 1 on the chart both when alive and after death. Legends Never Die has also landed the biggest posthumous debut in nearly 20 years, the biggest first-week sales of 2020, and the biggest audio streaming week of the year.

Following this news, it was also reported in late July that Yellowcard dropped their $15 million copyright infringement lawsuit against Juice. The pop-punk band had originally filed the suit in October, before Juice’s untimely death, claiming that the rapper and his producers knowingly copied the melody from their song “Holly Wood Died” for his 2017 hit single “Lucid Dreams.”

Watch the video for “Smile” at the top.