The pop-punk band Yellowcard has dropped their $15 million copyright infringement lawsuit against Juice WRLD, the New York Times reports.

Yellowcard filed the suit in October, prior to Juice WRLD's death from an accidental overdose, alleging that the late rapper and his producers knowingly copied the melody from their song "Holly Wood Died" on his 2017 smash single "Lucid Dreams." One day after his death in December, a legal notice was filed by Yellowcard through their attorney Richard Busch that extended the deadline for a response to their lawsuit, indicating that the band had every intention to move forward with their suit.

"First of all, we were as shocked and saddened by Juice WRLD’s death as everyone else. It is a tragic loss to his family, his fans, and to the music world at large, and we understand why people may be confused about the decision to continue with this lawsuit," Busch said in a statement, per Rolling Stone. "My clients are certainly torn about proceeding, and understand the optics involved. But it is important to remember that this lawsuit was filed before this tragic event, and was filed because all of the defendants (and there are two other writers and several music publishers and record labels), profited off of what we believe was clear copying and infringement of Yellowcard's work."

The suit was put on hold two months later to figure who would be appointed as the executor to Juice WRLD’s estate. His mother, Carmela Wallace, was eventually given the designation, creating an uncomfortable situation which ultimately caused the band's suit to unravel.

"My clients really were uncomfortable about pursuing this action against Juice WRLD's grieving mother as the representative of his Estate," Busch told Rolling Stone. "As they said previously, they also are incredibly sympathetic about his death, and were torn initially about pursuing this in light of his death. As a result of all that has happened, they simply need additional time to decide what they want to do."

Busch notes that Yellowcard's suit has been dismissed without prejudice, which means "it can be refiled."