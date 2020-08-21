Internet Money, the rapidly rising record label and artist collective, is gearing up to drop their star-studded debut album this month. Ahead of the arrival of the project, Internet Money has shared "Thrusting," a new track featuring Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd and Future.
The dancehall-influenced song sees Swae Lee at his best, gliding over the skittering production. Future later drops in for an appearance just as solid, adopting a melodic flow that suits the sun-kissed beat. The arrival of the track follows "Lemonade," which features Gunna, Don Toliver, and NAV.
As for the group's debut album, B4 The Storm, it'll feature appearances from Juice WRLD, Trippie Redd, and Lil Tecca among others. "We did the whole album in a month, top to bottom: features, big artists, beats, everything," Internet Money's Taz Taylor recently told Complex of the project. "We mixed and mastered the whole album at least 50 different times."
Check out the cover art and the tracklist for B4 the Storm below.
01. "Message" feat. Ty Fontaine
02. "Really Redd" feat. Trippie Redd, Lil Keed & Yung Nudy
03. "Lost Me" feat. Iann Dior, Lil Mosey & Lil Skies
04. "Right Now" feat. Cochise & TyFontaine
05. "Familiar" feat. The Hxliday
06. "JLo" feat. Lil Tecca
07. "Thrusting" feat. Swae Lee & Future
08. "Speak" feat. The Kid Laroi
09. "Blastoff" feat. Juice Wrld & Trippie Redd
10. "Take It Slow" feat. 24kGoldn & Ty Fontaine
11. "Somebody" feat. Lil Tecca & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
12. "Giddy Up" feat. Wiz Khalifa & 24kGoldn
13. "Block" feat. Trippie Redd & Staysolidrocky
14. "Devastated" feat. Lil Spirit
15. "Let You Down" feat. TyFontaine & The Hxliday
16. "No Option" feat. Kevin Gates
17. "Lemonade" feat. Don Toliver, Gunna & Nav
Also Watch