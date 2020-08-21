Internet Money, the rapidly rising record label and artist collective, is gearing up to drop their star-studded debut album this month. Ahead of the arrival of the project, Internet Money has shared "Thrusting," a new track featuring Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd and Future.

The dancehall-influenced song sees Swae Lee at his best, gliding over the skittering production. Future later drops in for an appearance just as solid, adopting a melodic flow that suits the sun-kissed beat. The arrival of the track follows "Lemonade," which features Gunna, Don Toliver, and NAV.

As for the group's debut album, B4 The Storm, it'll feature appearances from Juice WRLD, Trippie Redd, and Lil Tecca among others. "We did the whole album in a month, top to bottom: features, big artists, beats, everything," Internet Money's Taz Taylor recently told Complex of the project. "We mixed and mastered the whole album at least 50 different times."

Check out the cover art and the tracklist for B4 the Storm below.

Image via Internet Money

01. "Message" feat. Ty Fontaine

02. "Really Redd" feat. Trippie Redd, Lil Keed & Yung Nudy

03. "Lost Me" feat. Iann Dior, Lil Mosey & Lil Skies

04. "Right Now" feat. Cochise & TyFontaine

05. "Familiar" feat. The Hxliday

06. "JLo" feat. Lil Tecca

07. "Thrusting" feat. Swae Lee & Future

08. "Speak" feat. The Kid Laroi

09. "Blastoff" feat. Juice Wrld & Trippie Redd

10. "Take It Slow" feat. 24kGoldn & Ty Fontaine

11. "Somebody" feat. Lil Tecca & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

12. "Giddy Up" feat. Wiz Khalifa & 24kGoldn

13. "Block" feat. Trippie Redd & Staysolidrocky

14. "Devastated" feat. Lil Spirit

15. "Let You Down" feat. TyFontaine & The Hxliday

16. "No Option" feat. Kevin Gates

17. "Lemonade" feat. Don Toliver, Gunna & Nav