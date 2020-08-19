Gunna makes things literal in his latest video for his tracks "200 FOR LUNCH" and "DIRTY DIANA."

The rapper personifies the song's title by rapping the lyrics while $200,000 is piled on to his plate at a restaurant. Gunna continues this theme by showing he's living out his raps. As the song suggests, Gunna is wearing a Louis Vuitton belt with his shirt tucked in. He's also showered himself in the same jewels that are mentioned throughout the song. Additionally, the video features cameos from several YSL associates including label head, Young Thug.

Gunna gave fans a 2 for 1 by packaging his "200 FOR LUNCH" visual with a video for the track, "DIRTY DIANA." Like "200 FOR LUNCH," Gunna surrounds himself with beautiful women for the visual, which mostly takes place in his closet. Viewers get to watch Gunna transform into WUNNA as he puts on his jewelry while a woman counts money.

Both "200 FOR LUNCH" and "DIRTY DIANA" are featured on the deluxe version of WUNNA. The deluxe and original versions of WUNNA released to a lot of praise with the album topping Billboard's Hot 200 chart.

Watch the video for "200 FOR LUNCH/DIRTY DIANA" above.