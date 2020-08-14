The arrival of a new Drake video is always a full-scale event, mid-pandemic or not, and "Laugh Now Cry Later" is certainly no exception.

The video for the Lil Durk collab was directed by Dave Meyers and features a range of cameos, all of which we've meticulously ranked here. And keeping with the spirit of event-level creative decisions, "Laugh Now Cry Later"—as fans promptly pointed out in a slew of social media commentary—also features a pair of pricey concept cars.

Indeed, the new Drake video boasts the inclusion of two Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 concept cars. The featured Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet is an electric car that was originally unveiled by Mercedes-Benz during Monterey Car Week in August 2017.

And while speculation placed the value of the cars in the neighborhood of multiple millions, no official pricing info or plans for a  wide release are currently available due to these still being considered concept cars and not factory-ready vehicles. It's also not clear whether Drake would actually purchase such a thing or if he simply borrowed them solely for the video shoot. The latter, of course, would be a keen marketing move from the luxury carmakers and is the more likely scenario.

Rare luxury and/or collectible items getting screen time has become a frequent occurrence in Drake's videography. Earlier this year, for example, he showed off a certain Raf bomber and a number of similarly hard-to-own pieces in his "Toosie Slide" video.

