Following the release of their new single "WAP," Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are facing criticism from Goodie Mobb's CeeLo Green. In a new interview with Far Out magazine, CeeLo offered his thoughts on people who make sexualized music, and he seemed to suggest that more explicit content would come at a "cost" for the artists.

"A lot of music today is very unfortunate and disappointing on a personal and moral level," he explained, only later mentioning the artists by name. "There was once a time when we were savvy enough to code certain things. We could express to those it was meant for with the style of language we used. But now music is shameless, it is sheer savagery."

CeeLo added, "There should be a time and a place for adult content."

He went on to suggest that musicians often perpetuate stereotypes, and that those who have been established for a long time can be negative role models for younger artists. "It’s problematic, we suffer from it because there are those that have nothing to do with it, but it is assumed of everyone," he continued. "You have the ‘Heads of State,’ like Nicki Minaj or someone who is up there in accolade: success, visibility, a platform to influence. Nicki could be effective in so many other constructive ways, but it feels desperate."

After suggesting Nicki's influence on hip-hop was ultimately negative, he added, “Attention is also a drug and competition is around." He indicated that he believes that Cardi and Megan might "pay" for their sexually explicit music down the line.

"Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, they are all more or less doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position. I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all. It comes at what cost?”

His comments were met with backlash on social media, with many accusing him of misogyny.