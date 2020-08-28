Despite the absence of a tour thanks to COVID-19, the After Hours era has been kind to The Weeknd fans.

For the latest example of this, Abel has teamed up with Calvin Harris for a new song titled "Over Now," which was teased earlier this month with a pair of movie poster-esque images on social media.

Watch the video for "Over Now" up top.

Earlier this week, Esquire dropped a must-read new interview from Allison P. Davis with Weeknd that saw the Uncut Gems-featured artist naming the songs that he feels define him at this point in his career. Abel's selections included "What You Need," "Starboy," and more.

The Weeknd is also among the lineup of performers slated for this weekend's COVID-19 era edition of the reliably stacked MTV Video Music Awards. Additional confirmed performers for the Keke Palmer-hosted broadcast include Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, BTS, and more.

The performance marks the coronavirus-complicated continuation of the After Hours era, which has focused on a new presentation of the "character" of The Weeknd. The album opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has spawned an extended run of singles including "Heartless" and "In Your Eyes," the latter of which was supported by a fittingly blood-soaked video: