Due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the Weeknd has rescheduled his tour in support of After Hours to summer of next year.

As confirmed by Abel himself on Instagram, the tour will now kick off in June 2021. All tickets previously purchased for the After Hours Tour, which was originally scheduled to have its first date this June, will be transferable to the rescheduled dates. All the cities the Weeknd was originally supposed to hit have gotten new dates, with the exception of New Orleans due to availability issues.

More dates for the tour next year are to be announced later down the line, while ticket holders who can make it to the new dates can request a refund. Sabrina Claudio, Don Toliver, and Black Atlass will join the Weeknd on select dates. 88GLAM were originally scheduled to join the European dates, but they have since been replaced by Vlack Atlass.

Check out the full list of rescheduled dates for 2021 below.

6-12 Vancouver, British Columbia - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

6-13 Vancouver, British Columbia - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

6-15 Edmonton, Alberta - Rogers Place

6-17 Winnipeg, Manitoba - Bell MTS Place

6-19 Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

6-21 Chicago, IL - United Center

6-24 Detroit, MI - Little Caesar’s Arena

6-25 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

6-27 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

6-28 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

6-30 Montreal, Quebec- Bell Centre

7-02 Boston, MA - TD Garden

7-04 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

7-06 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

7-07 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

7-09 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

7-12 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

7-13 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

7-15 Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena

7-16 Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena

7-19 Orlando, FL - Amway Center

7-22 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

7-23 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

7-25 Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

7-27 Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

7-29 Portland, OR - Moda Center

7-30 Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

8-01 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

8-03 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

8-04 San Jose, CA - SAP Center

8-06 Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

8-08 Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

8-10 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

8-13 Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center

8-14 Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center

8-15 Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center

8-18 San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

8-19 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

8-21 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

8-22 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha

8-24 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

8-25 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

8-28 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

8-29 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Arena

8-31 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

9-02 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

10-04 Stockholm, Sweden - Ericcson Globe

10-06 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

10-09 Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena

10-11 Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

10-13 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

10-15 Paris, France - Accorhotels Arena

10-16 Paris, France - Accorhotels Arena

10-17 Paris, France - Accorhotels Arena

10-19 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

10-22 Birmingham, England - Utilita Arena Birmingham

10-24 Manchester, England - Manchester Arena

10-25 London, England - The O2

10-29 London, England - The O2

10-30 London, England - The O2

10-31 London, England - The O2

11-03 Newcastle, England - Utilita Arena

11-05 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

TBD Glasgow, Scotland - SSE Hydro

11-08 Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

11-09 Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

11-11 Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena