Fresh off the release of her visual album Black Is King on Disney+, Beyoncé has made the video for "Brown Skin Girl" available on YouTube.

On Monday, the video—featuring Blue Ivy, Lupita Nyong'o, Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell and more—was released alongside a special Good Morning America message from Beyoncé:

"It was so important to me in 'Brown Skin Girl' that we represented all different shades of brown," Beyoncé said of the video, which originally appeared in the aforementioned Black Is King, which dropped back in July. "We wanted every character to be shot in a regal light … It was important that we are all in this together and we're all celebrating each other."

Director Jenn Nkiru also spoke with Essence for a piece published on the day of the video’s YouTube release, echoing Beyoncé's comments about the intentions behind the visual approach.

"My focus is always, how do we get to represent people in a human way, in a full way?" Nkiru said.

The full Black Is King experience is available here via Disney+ and also features visual interpretations of other tracks taken from The Lion King: The Gift album, as well as an extended cut of the single "Black Parade."