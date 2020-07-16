Yungeen Ace has released the emotional music video for his track "Recovery" off his latest mixtape Don Dada. The visual acts as a tribute to his brother and two best friends who were tragically slain in a drive-by shooting in 2018. Yungeen was also shot eight times in that same drive-by, something he touches on in the song as well.

Yungeen Ace laments those losses with his family and friends in "Recovery," while segments of him rapping over a casket reflect the grief-stricken lyrics. The video stays close to home, as Ace and company are only seen on his porch and block. The closing image of one of the men who passed waking up also speaks to the overall tone of "Recovery" as well. As Ace raps himself, some things are just too hard to deal with.

“It’s been hard moving past everything that happened. I miss my brothers every day,” Ace said when describing the emotions behind this track. “With everything going on in the world, I thought this was a good time to honor them and show the world that our lives matter.”

As one of the budding talents coming out of Florida, Yungeen Ace is still riding off of the success of Don Dada, as well as his debut project Step Harder which featured the likes of Lil Durk, Boosie Badazz, Blac Youngsta, Stunna 4 Vegas, and Dej Loaf among others.

Watch the video for Yungeen Ace's "Recovery" up top.