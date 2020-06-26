Following the release of two hard-hitting projects last year, Florida rapper Yungeen Ace has returned with another tape, Don Dada.

Featuring the previously released single "Heartbroken," for which he directed the video, the tape puts the spotlight almost entirely on his own talents. With just one feature, Don Dada offers plenty of opportunity for Ace to prove what he's capable of. Production on the project is provided by Koncept P, Benjamin Lasnier, Mook on the Beats, Basshead Beatz, and TnTXD among others.

"Music has always been therapy to me—you can hear it in my voice and my lyrics,” Ace said in a statement upon announcing the release of the tape. “The past few years have been hard, but it’s pushed me to create some of my most personal music. I’m thankful for my fans for getting me through everything—I can’t wait to share my new songs with you.”

Listen to the project in full above via Spotify.