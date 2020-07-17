Tyla Yaweh has just unleashed the visuals for his track "Stuntin On You" featuring DaBaby. The song is set to be on Tyla's debut album RAGER BØY.

The upbeat and energetic music video for the Hitmaka-produced track features Tyla and DaBaby going on an outrageous spending spree after they just won the lottery. Giving off heavy Lil Bow Wow Lottery Ticket vibes, the Florida and Carolina rappers drive around the city and turn their lives around with all their big spending, living up to the song's name.

The video comes off the heels of Tyla linking up with Post Malone to deliver their rockstar track and music video for "Tommy Lee," which also recently received a remix with the real-life Tommy Lee jumping on to assist with the drumming. Prior to this Tyla also linked up with some big names like Wiz Khalifa for his "High Right Now" remix that dropped in January. The music video for that track featured guest appearances from Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Big Sean, and Post Malone, among others.

All of this is only the build-up, however, for Tyla's heavily anticipated debut album. The Orlando rapper has already proved that he knows how to perform with the best of them, and RAGER BØY looks to bring any of the stragglers that are still sleeping on him to attention.

You can watch the music video for Tyla Yaweh's latest track "Stuntin On You" featuring DaBaby up top.