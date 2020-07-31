Travis Barker and Run the Jewels, who previously brought their respective musical prowess together for the RTJ 2 cut "All Due Respect" back in 2014, are again reaping the benefits of complementary collaboration on their new joint single "Forever."

Barker has remained as prolific as ever since the late 2019 release of blink-182’s Nine, which bagged multiple MTV Video Music Awards nominations this week for its quarantine-boosted single "Happy Days." Killer Mike and El-P, meanwhile, are fresh off the release of RTJ 4 back in June.

In May, Barker—who recently launched his new DTA imprint with Elektra Records—expressed an awesome amount of gratitude for his continued musical fortunes during a chat with Spin's Steve Baltin.

"I'm spoiled," Barker said at the time, pointing to his then-recent work with Post Malone and Machine Gun Kelly, as well as a still-yet-to-be-released new one from blink. The latter is tentatively titled "Quarantine" and was initially expected to be released in June, though plans for the band have now seemingly shifted to the goal of getting a new EP out before summer's end.

Earlier this month, Barker and Mark Hoppus appeared on a reworked version of Oliver Tree's "Let Me Down." Peep that below: