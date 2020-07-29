Rihanna and Co. are sending love and support to Megan Thee Stallion.

On Tuesday, the Houston rapper posted Instagram photos of her modeling pieces from Rihanna's lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, for which she was named brand partner. The post also included a picture of flowers and a card RiRi had sent to Meg, who continues to recover from gunshot wounds sustained earlier this month.

"Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Meg!" the note read. "Just know you've got a whole crew over here sending good vibes your way! Love, Rihanna and The Fenty Corp gang."

The photos were posted just a day after Meg opened up about the July 12 shooting incident involving Tory Lanez. The "Girls in the Hood" rapper revealed on Instagram Live she had been shot in both feet while in a car with Lanez and a friend. Though she refused to name the shooter, Meg said it was an intentional, unwarranted attack. Her friend also claimed she was not the one who fired the shots, which suggests Lanez was responsible for the injuries.

"I see a lot of people painting fake ass narratives and making up stories and all this other wack ass shit, but I also see a lot of people being very supportive and sending prayers and I just really appreciate that," Meg said during the stream. "I was shot in both of my feet, and I had to get surgery to get the shit taken out, get the bullets taken out, and it was super scary."

Meg then began to tear up as she continued: "I didn’t think I was gonna cry. But yeah I had to get surgery, it was super scary, it was just the worst experience of my life ... it’s nothing for y’all to go and be making fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot ... I just want y’all to know a bitch is alive and well and strong as fuck and ready to get back to my regular programming with my own hot girl shit."

In the weeks since Meg was hospitalized, celebrities like Lil Yachty, 21 Savage, and Wale have sent her messages of support. 50 Cent and Draya Michele have also issued public apologies for making light of the situation.