Rich Brian has shared his newest single “Love in My Pocket.”

The effervescent, upbeat song follows Brian’s Guapdad 4000-supported “Bali,” a quarantine-saturated single that arrived as Brian found himself connecting with a community of artists and creatives that included Thundercat and Trippie Redd.

“This song is about living in an environment of attention being sought with love happening around you that you feel like you deserve to experience but don’t know how to get, and fears being conquered,” Brian said of “Love in My Pocket” in a press release.

In the video for “Bali,” which arrived in late April, Brian and Guapdad are shown delivering care packages to friends, artists—Kenny Beats, Thundercat, Cuco, Buddy, Lil Yachty, more—and to the Los Angeles community.

Stream “Love in My Pocket” above.